Decomposed body of woman found inside sump in Hyderabad

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Updated: 21st April 2025 7:01 pm IST
The image shows a fully decomposed body of a woman found inside a sump in Domalguda on April 21, 2025.
The decomposed body of a woman found inside a sump near Lower Tank Bund.

Hyderabad: A fully decomposed body of an unidentified woman believed to have been murdered was found dumped inside a sump located on the third floor of DBR Mills at Lower Tank Bund under the limits of Domalguda police station on Monday, April 21.

The police reached the spot and have been trying to gather clues.

Domalguda CI told Siasat.com that the case was being investigated, and there has been no further headway in the case. Due to being left inside the sump possibly for months, the body of the victim decomposed into a skeletal form.

More details are awaited.

