Man killed by wife, relatives in KPHB over domestic abuse

Hyderabad: A man was allegedly murdered by his wife, her younger sister and brother-in-law, reportedly over prolonged domestic abuse.

The victim, Sai, and his wife, Kavitha, were working as watchmen at an apartment in Mithra Hills, Kukatpally. The couple, originally from Pata Lingaiah Palli village in Sangareddy district, had been living separately for the past 15 years after Sai was diagnosed with HIV.

However, following a reconciliation arranged by a village panchayat, the two recently reunited and moved to Hyderabad for work.

According to reports, Sai was reportedly an alcoholic who frequently assaulted and sexually abused Kavitha, leading to regular domestic disputes. Unable to bear the abuse any longer, Kavitha allegedly conspired with her younger sister and brother-in-law to eliminate her husband.

Also Read Woman poisons daughter, tries to end life in Bachupally

As part of their plan, the accused initially attempted to kill Sai by administering an electric shock. When that failed, they allegedly hanged him to death. The body was later buried near their residence in Hyderabad.

To mislead others, Kavitha told villagers that Sai had gone out for sand mining work and never returned. When the Sarpanch of her native village, Krishnaiah, grew suspicious and confronted her, she eventually confessed to the crime. He immediately filed a complaint with the KPHB police.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing to determine the exact cause of death.