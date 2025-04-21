Woman poisons daughter, tries to end life in Bachupally

Hyderabad: A woman in Bachupally poisoned her 4-year-old daughter and attempted to die by suicide on April 18. The incident came to light on Sunday.

The woman identified as Namburi Krishna Pavani, 32, is a resident of Aditya Gardens in Bachupally. She has been residing in an apartment with her husband Sambasiva Rao and daughter Jeswika, 4.

Pavani had been struggling with mental health issues for the past few years. Despite going for treatment, there was no improvement. Speaking to Siasat.com, Bachupally police inspector, J Upender Rao said, “The woman was suffering from mental health issues for some time. She laced a cold drink with poison and gave it to her daughter who died after consuming the drink.”

The woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad. The Bachupally police have registered a case of murder under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Pavani.