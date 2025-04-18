Mother kills sons, self over hereditary illness in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a tragic accident in Hyderabad, a 32-year-old woman murdered her two sons and herself, allegedly broken by the weight of an inherited medical condition and domestic conflict. The tragedy happened in Gajularamaram, which is under the administration of Jeedimetla Police Station.

The woman, named Tejaswini, purportedly used a coconut-cutting axe to kill her sons, Arshit Reddy and Ashish Reddy, before leaping from the fifth floor of their apartment complex. The police said a six-page suicide note was found at the spot, explaining her emotional distress and reasons for taking such extreme measures.

Early inquiries show that Tejaswini and her two children had a long-standing eye disease that needed eye drops every four hours. The constant nature of the condition apparently took a severe toll on her psychological state. Tejaswini reportedly felt guilty about transmitting the disease to her children, who were losing their sight in the absence of treatment.

Police officials also attributed tensions at home. The suicide note is said to mention frequent verbal abuse by her husband during arguments, such as incidents when he allegedly told her to “die if you want.” Police suspect that this mix of physical fatigue, guilt, and emotional anguish drove her to the brink.

Though Tejaswini and her older son Arshit, perished on the spot, Ashish was taken to a hospital but died of his injuries along the way.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health professional or contact Roshni, a suicide prevention helpline, 040–66202000.)