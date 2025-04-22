Woman, relatives held for husband’s murder in KPHB

Hyderabad: A woman, along with her sister and brother-in-law, was arrested for the murder of her husband, Boini Sailu, in KPHB.

The accused has been identified as the victim’s wife, Boini Kavitha, who plotted the murder with the help of her brother-in-law, Sadhula Mallesh, and her sister, Sadhula Jyothi.

According to reports, Kavitha, who had been living separately from Sailu due to his orthodox behaviour, had been repeatedly insulted by him and his family whenever she visited their village to see her children.

The situation escalated when Sailu decided to arrange his daughter’s marriage to his sister’s son, a decision Kavitha disagreed with. When she questioned him about this, Sailu responded aggressively, warning her not to interfere in family matters again. This fueled Kavitha’s grudge against him.

Then, Kavitha devised a plan with the help of Mallesh and Jyothi. She called the victim to Hyderabad under the pretence of finding work to fund their daughter’s marriage. Once in Hyderabad, she took him to Mallesh’s house and offered him alcohol.

After he fell into a deep sleep, Kavitha and Mallesh set their plan in motion. They attached an electric wire to a switchboard and connected it to binding wire, placing the wire on Sailu’s body. When they turned the switch on, Sailu was jolted awake by an electric shock.

As he regained consciousness, Kavitha choked him to death by pressing her hands against his neck, while Jyothi restrained him by standing on his legs, resulting in his death.

Afterwards, the accused attempted to transport the body using an auto-rickshaw, placing it inside a blue-colored cover that resembled a large bag. However, the auto driver grew suspicious of their behaviour and returned to the original location where he had picked them up.

Realising the body could not be disposed of as planned, Mallesh and Jyothi moved the corpse to an isolated area and buried it.

Based on the complaint of the auto driver, the police launched an investigation, leading to their arrests.

A case has been registered.