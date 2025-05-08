Deepika Padukone gets candid about life after baby Dua

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, one of Bollywood’s most loved couples, have always shown how strong and caring their relationship is. In a recent interview, Deepika spoke about becoming a mother and how Ranveer supported her every step of the way.

Ranveer Let Deepika Decide

When it was time to think about having a baby, Ranveer told Deepika that the decision was hers. He said, “It’s your body. We’ll decide together, but you should choose when you’re ready.” Deepika shared how this showed how much he respects her and her feelings.

How They Chose the Name ‘Dua’

The couple became parents in September 2024. But they didn’t name their daughter right away. They wanted to first spend time with her. One night, the name ‘Dua’ (which means “prayer”) came to Deepika’s mind. She sent a message to Ranveer, and he loved it too. They both felt the name was perfect for their baby girl.

Deepika’s Pregnancy Journey

Deepika shared that her pregnancy was not easy. She had pain and many tough moments. But with Ranveer and her family’s help, she got through it. Now, her life is all about Dua. She is learning how to balance being a mother, working, and taking care of herself.

Keeping Dua Away from the Spotlight

Deepika and Ranveer have decided not to share pictures of their baby online. They want to give her a normal and peaceful childhood, just like Deepika had.