Hyderabad: Deepika Padukone, one of Bollywood’s biggest and most admired stars, has built an extraordinary career with blockbusters like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Padmaavat, Pathaan, and Jawan. Known for her versatility, grace, and global appeal, she continues to be one of the most sought-after actresses in Indian cinema.

However, the actress has been in the spotlight recently for reasons beyond her films after being removed from two of the biggest upcoming projects, Kalki 2898 AD sequel and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit.

Her exits sparked widespread speculation and debates across social media, with reports claiming she demanded fixed 8-hour workdays to maintain a work-life balance after embracing motherhood. Amid the rumours and controversies, Deepika finally decided to speak up.

Deepika Padukone Responds to the Row

In an interview with CNBC TV18, Deepika Padukone addressed the ongoing controversy and called out the gender bias that still exists in the Indian film industry. She said, “By virtue of being a woman, if that’s coming across as being pushy or whatever, then so be it. But it is no secret that a lot of superstars, male superstars, in the Indian film industry, have been working for eight hours for years, and it’s never made headlines.”

She continued, “I don’t want to take names now and make this into a whole thing, but it is very commonly, publicly known that a lot of male actors have been working for eight hours a day for years. A lot of them only work for eight hours Monday to Friday. They do not work on weekends,” she added.

Calling for Change in the Industry

Deepika also described Bollywood as “very disorganised” and stressed the need for structure, professionalism, and respect for boundaries, especially for women artists and mothers.

Despite the controversy, the actress has already moved forward and begun shooting for King alongside Shah Rukh Khan, marking their sixth collaboration. Her powerful response has reignited discussions about gender equality, professionalism, and work-life balance in the Indian film industry.