Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Bengaluru

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd November 2023 9:37 am IST
Bengaluru: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, IMS Chairman HVS Krishna and BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi releases a booklet during the inauguration of the India Manufacturing Show 2023 (IMS) at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) in Bengaluru, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: An Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) from L&T on display during the inauguration of the India Manufacturing Show 2023 (IMS) at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), in Bengaluru, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: A cheetah helicopter of HAL on display during the inauguration of the India Manufacturing Show 2023 (IMS) at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), in Bengaluru, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with BJP MP Tejaswi Surya during the inauguration of the India Manufacturing Show 2023 (IMS) at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) in Bengaluru, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

