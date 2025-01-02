Delhi bizman’s last video before suicide: ‘Extremely tortured by in-laws, wife’

New Delhi: In a video he recorded before committing suicide, a 40-year-old Delhi cafe owner has alleged he was “extremely tortured” by his in-laws and wife, and accused them of not respecting court’s orders in their divorce case.

Puneet Khurana died by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his residence in the Model Town area of northwest Delhi on Tuesday. His family members have alleged Khurana was being harassed by his wife and in-laws, police said in a statement. Investigators said the allegations are yet to be verified.

Police sources said Khurana recorded a 54-minute video in his mobile phone before hanging himself to death. An about 2.5-minute clip from the video is being shared on social media in which Khurana said he was depressed and also lists the reasons.

The clip surfaced online on Thursday. The police will add this video as a part in their further investigations, the official said.

“I am recording my final statement. I am about to commit suicide because I am extremely tortured by my in-laws and my wife. We have already files for a mutual divorce and signed before the court with some terms and conditions,” Khurana says in the video.

“We at least committed to respect the court and fulfil those conditions within the period of 180 days. We have already passed 90 days and other 90 days to go. But my in-laws and wife are already pressuring me with new set of conditions which are beyond my capacity. They are asking for another Rs 10 lakh and I don’t have the capacity to pay. I cannot ask my parents because they have already suffered enough because of me,” Khurana says in the video.

The police sources said they have conducted the post-mortem examination and handed over his body to his family.

Police sources said the police may call Khurana’s wife and father for questioning. There was no immediate reaction from the wife and in-laws.

“Khurana’s father Trilok Nath has produced his (Puneet’s) mobile phone and other related articles… (which) were taken in police possession. The body will be handed over to the family members after post-mortem,” Northwest Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Bhisham Singh said.

Khurana’s mobile phone has been taken under possession and ACP Rohit Gupta from Model Town is leading the investigation. The phone has been sent for forensic examination.

Police teams are verifying all the allegations made by the victim’s family members.