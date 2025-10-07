Delhi court gives bail to man accused in 2020 murder case

The court also noted that the co-accused in the case had already been granted bail.

New Delhi: A Delhi court has given bail to a man accused in a 2020 murder case, saying he had been languishing in custody for more than five years and the trial is not likely to be completed soon.

Additional Sessions Judge Deepak Wason was hearing the bail plea of Sandeep, against whom the Najafgarh police station had registered a case under IPC Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention).

In an order dated October 4, the court said, “In the present case, the applicant or accused is languishing in custody for more than five years and seven months, and his conduct was also found satisfactory in jail for the last one year.”

Till now, it said, only six witnesses had been examined and the trial is not likely to be completed anytime soon.

It then granted the relief on furnishing a bail bond and surety bond of Rs 30,000 each.

“It is made clear that the state would be at liberty to file a cancellation of the bail, if the applicant involves himself in a similar nature of offence,” the court said.

