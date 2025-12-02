Delhi on high alert ahead of Russian President Putin’s India visit

New Delhi: Ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India, multiple security agencies have been placed on high alert with authorities preparing an extensive security grid covering his route and engagements in the national capital, official sources said on Tuesday.

Putin is scheduled to arrive in Delhi on December 4 for a two-day visit.

Russian prez stay details withheld

Though the Russian president’s detailed itinerary has been finalised, the exact details of his stay, including the location where he will be lodged, have been withheld due to stringent security requirements.

The police sources said all agencies involved in the security arrangements have been instructed to maintain continuous surveillance throughout the high-profile visit.

“From the time of his arrival till his departure, every movement will be monitored by multiple security agencies. We are coordinating minute-to-minute movement details in real time,” a source said.

The source also said that top-ranking officers of Delhi Police will oversee the security arrangement — from traffic management to the sanitisation of areas that the Russian president may visit during his stay.

“According to the prepared route plan, all locations on the movement map will be secured and sanitised well in advance. Advisories will also be issued about restrictions to minimise inconvenience to commuters,” he added.

The sources also said more than 50 personnel from Russia’s advanced security and protocol teams will be in the capital soon, and they will conduct detailed inspections of planned routes, potential stopovers, venues to be visited and the overall security architecture.

Multi layered security ring

“During the two days, Delhi will witness a multi-layered security ring involving the Delhi Police, central agencies and Putin’s personal security team. Specialised units, including SWAT teams, anti-terror squads and quick reaction teams, will be stationed at strategic points across the capital. Drone monitoring, CCTV surveillance and technical intelligence systems will also be deployed to ensure real-time situational awareness,” said the source.

Nothing is being left to chance, a police officer said, requesting anonymity.

Traffic diversions, restricted zones and pedestrian limitations are expected around key areas, though officials said announcements will be made in advance to minimise disruptions.