Delhi Police likely to take back cases against wrestlers

New Delhi: The Delhi Police are expected to withdraw the cases filed against wrestlers who were accused of causing disturbance near Jantar Mantar on the same day when the new Parliament building, located less than 2 km away, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

According to reliable sources, the police will submit a report within two days recommending cancellation of all the cases registered against the wrestlers.

According to the police, a case under Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 352 (assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation), 147 (rioting) and 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act was registered against the wrestlers.

Overall, 700 persons were detained across Delhi, including 109 at Jantar Mantar.