Delhi Police refuse permission for CJP’s Parliament march

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which has been staging protests at Jantar Mantar since June 20, has received a major blow as the Delhi Police refused permission for its proposed march to Parliament scheduled for July 20.

New Delhi DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police) Sachin Sharma categorically stated that the CJP has neither applied for nor received any permission to march towards Parliament.

“No permission has been granted for the Cockroach Janata Party’s alleged march to Parliament on July 20,” Sharma said.

He emphasised that Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) is currently in force, restricting protests exclusively to the designated site at Jantar Mantar and only with prior approval from authorities. Under the prohibitory orders, assembly of five or more persons, protest marches, or any form of demonstration are strictly prohibited at any location other than the notified protest site.

With the Parliament session set to begin on Monday, the Delhi Police has made elaborate security arrangements to safeguard public safety, protect vital government installations, and ensure the smooth functioning of the House.

The DCP warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone found violating these orders. “The Delhi Police appeals to all citizens to respect the law, refrain from participating in any unauthorised gatherings or marches, and cooperate in maintaining public peace and safety,” he added.

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The development comes amid heightened tensions at Jantar Mantar. Prominent activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was on a prolonged hunger strike, was recently hospitalised by the police. Following his hospitalisation, CJP founder Abhijit Dipke has taken over the hunger strike, intensifying the party’s agitation.

Despite the police stance, the CJP has publicly announced its intention to march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament on Monday. The party’s leadership has been pressing various demands through its ongoing protest, which has now entered its second month.

Security agencies are on high alert as Parliament convenes. Additional forces have been deployed around key areas, including the Parliament complex, to prevent any untoward incident.

Officials have urged protesters to remain within the permitted zone and avoid confrontation.

The CJP’s planned march has sparked concerns about potential law and order disturbances in the national capital.

As the situation remains fluid, citizens have been advised to avoid sensitive areas and cooperate with police directives.

This standoff highlights the delicate balance between the right to protest and the need to maintain public order, especially during important parliamentary sessions.

Delhi Police has made it clear that any attempt to defy prohibitory orders will be dealt with firmly under the law.