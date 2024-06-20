Delhi sees 17 heat-related deaths in 24 hours

Delhi has been battling searing heatwave conditions over the last few days. It got some relief on Thursday morning due to light rain.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th June 2024 2:48 pm IST
Delhi sees 17 heat-related deaths in 24 hours
New Delhi: A woman suffering from a heat-related illness being brought to LNJP Hospital for treatment, as the national capital witnesses hot weather conditions, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: A total of 17 fatalities due to suspected heat-related illnesses have been recorded at Delhi’s RML and Safdarjung hospitals in the last 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.

Delhi has been battling searing heatwave conditions over the last few days. It got some relief on Thursday morning due to light rain.

Hospitals in Delhi have seen a rise in the number of casualties and patients owing to heatstroke.

MS Education Academy

According to officials at the Safdarjung Hospital, 33 patients suffering from heat-related illnesses were admitted. Of them 13 died in the last 24 hours, they said.

The Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital received 22 patients with a suspected heatstroke in the last 24 hours out of which four have died, a hospital source said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th June 2024 2:48 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button