Delhi Zoo jackal death: Workers say animal suffocated with chilli powder

New Delhi: The National Zoological Park (NZP) in Delhi has come under fire following allegations by the zoo workers’ union that a jackal, which had escaped its enclosure, died of suffocation inside a Himalayan black bear den after the staff used chilli powder and fire to force it out.

The union claimed the incident occurred last month after the jackal took shelter in a small, packed structure designed for bears to rest. According to the union, the animal was spotted on December 14, after which authorities allegedly ordered its capture “by any means”.

The union members alleged that chilli powder was poured into a fire lit at the entrance of the den to smoke the animal out. The jackal, however, could not come out and suffocated to death.

On December 18, after a foul smell was detected, a caretaker found the animal dead and partially burnt. “The carcass was allegedly disposed of without informing zoo veterinarians and without conducting a post-mortem examination, in violation of mandatory protocols,” the union said.

Responding to the allegations, Delhi NZP Director Sanjeet Kumar said the matter was brought to his notice only on January 12.

“No such incident was reported to me earlier. The Joint Director has been asked to enquire into the allegation. The number of jackals in the zoo inventory and display and holding areas currently matches,” he said.

The workers’ union, in a letter written to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on Monday, sought a court-monitored independent inquiry. It alleged the ranger in charge of the area executed an “illegal plan” instead of following humane procedures for animal rescue and containment.

The union also claimed the director was aware of the incident but “failed to prevent the act or initiate lawful reporting”.

This is the latest in a series of mismanagement allegations against the Delhi Zoo. Last month, four chousinghas (four-horned antelopes) died of phosphine poisoning after consuming the toxic fumigant used for rodent control. A report by the ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute later confirmed the presence of the toxin in the animals’ remains.

Animal welfare activist Gauri Maulekhi said despite a 2018 Delhi High Court petition and subsequent ministry recommendations in 2019, key safety protocols and standard operating procedures “have not been fully implemented”.

The workers’ union has demanded the suspension of involved officials and the preservation of CCTV footage from December 14 to December 20, 2025, to prevent tampering with evidence. If proven, the acts would constitute offences under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.