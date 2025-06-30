‘Department’s troubleshooter’: Telangana police bids farewell to IGP Satyanarayana

Hyderabad: Inspector General of Police, Multizone-II, V Satyanarayana, bid farewell to the uniform on Monday, June 30.

Honouring his exemplary service, Telangana director general of police (DGP) Dr Jitender described the veteran as a “trouble shooter” of the police department.

Lauding his distinguished career, Dr Jitender praised him for his unwavering commitment to solving complex issues, maintaining harmonious coordination with officers of various departments, and building strong public relations. “Satyanarayana was known for his proactive field visits, from his first to his last day of service, a remarkable dedication,” the DGP said.

Satyanarayana began his career as a sub-inspector, later rising to the ranks of deputy superintendent of police. His notable roles include South Zone Hyderabad deputy commissioner of police (DCP), security officer to former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, serving as Karimnagar and Ramagundam commissioner of police, and most recently as IGP of Multizone-II.

Noting his distinguished career and tireless commitment, additional DGP (Law and Order) Mahesh M Bhagwat stated how on his last day, the IGP was on his toes, overlooking the fire accident site in Sangareddy district. He wished the retiring IGP good health and continued success in future endeavours.

Expressing gratitude to his colleagues and seniors, Satyanarayana said he always aimed to perform his duties with integrity and impartiality, irrespective of caste, creed, or region. He thanked the senior officers and his teams for their continuous cooperation and stated that public service remained his highest priority throughout his tenure.