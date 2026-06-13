Dhamaal 4: Gang returns for a chaotic ride in search a hidden treasure

Mumbai: The makers of the forthcoming laughter ride, “Dhamaal 4,” unveiled the captivating trailer of the sequel on Friday.

The preview shows the gang coming back together to go on one of the biggest treasure hunts of their lives. However, as expected, their journey is full of hilarious misadventures, unexpected turns, and some massive hurdles. Who among them will be able to overcome all these obstacles, finally getting their hands on the treasure, remains a mystery.

Directed by Indra Kumar, “Dhamaal 4” will retain the core cast of the popular franchise, including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, and Jaaved Jaaferi.

We we also get to see some fresh faces such as Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan joining the mad fun.

Meanwhile, Riteish Deshmukh, who was not present at the trailer launch event, penned a warm note on social media for the movie buffs that read, “For nearly 2 decades, you have showered unprecedented love on the Dhamaal franchise – a journey I have been proud to be an integral part of. Now that the Trailer of Dhamaal 4 launches, you will witness the madness we have been cooking for you all. We have had an absolute blast making it and hope you feel the same while watching it,” he wrote in his social media handle (sic).”

“I will truly miss being there today with my team as we share a peek into our crazy crazy world with you and our friends in the media. Let the Dhamaal begin! #Dhamaal4 #DhamaalTrailer,” he went on to add.

The first instalment in the popular franchise, “Dhamaal”, was released back in 2007. The makers came up with the sequel “Double Dhamaal” in 2011, followed by the third reboot, “Total Dhamaal” in 2019.

Backed by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak, “Dhamaal 4” is expected to reach the audience on July 10, this year.