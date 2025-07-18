Did Dipika Kakar quit acting and industry? Here’s latest news

Mumbai: Television actress Dipika Kakar, best known for her iconic role as Simar in Sasural Simar Ka, has been away from the limelight for quite some time now. Ever since she tied the knot, Dipika has rarely been seen on television. Her last full-fledged serial appearance was in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum back in 2019.

Just when fans assumed she had taken a break from acting, Dipika surprised everyone with her grand comeback in Celebrity MasterChef 2025. However, she had to quit the show midway due to health issues. Initially, she cited a shoulder injury, but soon after, she was diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in her liver, which forced her to take a step back from work again.

This raised a big question in the minds of her fans — Is Dipika Kakar quitting acting forever?

Well, the good news is NO, she isn’t.

Dipika Kakar’s upcoming project

As per the latest buzz, Dipika is gearing up for a grand comeback on television. The actress has been reportedly approached for a new show under Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Production. What’s even more exciting is that Vivian Dsena has also been approached to play the male lead opposite her.

While fans are thrilled, it’s important to note that neither Dipika nor Vivian has confirmed or denied being in talks for the show.

During a recent Instagram live session, when a fan asked if she’s planning a comeback, Dipika replied, “I would love to! Kyunki maine apne doctors se bhi poochha hai ki main kab kaam kar sakti hu… mera actual plan yehi tha ki jab Ruhaan ka feeding chhoot jayega, then I will plan… Lekin yeh sab ho gaya, iss tareeke se hoga kisi ne nahi socha tha. But yes I would love to, once the doctor gives me a green signal.”

So, is Dipika Kakar finally ready to return to the small screen? Only time will tell, but fans surely can’t wait!