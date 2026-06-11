Did Janhvi Kapoor earn her biggest fee with Peddi?

Hyderabad: Ram Charan’s latest sports drama Peddi is enjoying a successful run at the box office. While the film has received praise for its performances and emotional story, actress Janhvi Kapoor is also making headlines for another reason, her reported remuneration for the film.

How Much Did Janhvi Kapoor Charge for Peddi?

According to trade reports, Janhvi Kapoor was paid around Rs 8 crore for playing the female lead, Achiyyamma, opposite Ram Charan in Peddi. If true, this would be the highest salary of her acting career so far.

Industry sources claim that Janhvi earned around Rs 5 crore for her Telugu debut film Devara. Her reported fee for Peddimarks a significant increase of nearly 50 percent.

Janhvi has now delivered two successful Telugu films, Devara and Peddi. With both movies performing well, she is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after actresses in Tollywood. Trade experts believe her strong box office record is helping increase her market value and demand among filmmakers.

Many industry insiders feel that the success of Peddi could help Janhvi secure bigger projects and even higher remuneration in the coming years.

Peddi Controversy

Despite the film’s commercial success, Peddi faced criticism from a section of viewers over the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor’s character. Following the backlash, director Buchi Babu Sana reportedly acknowledged the concerns and confirmed that some controversial scenes were removed from the film.

However, Janhvi remained focused on her work and completed the project professionally, according to industry sources.

What’s Next for Janhvi Kapoor?

The actress has a busy schedule ahead. Reports suggest she will be seen alongside Allu Arjun in the upcoming film Raka, directed by Atlee. She also has Bollywood projects, including Lag Ja Gale, in her lineup.