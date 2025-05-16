Mumbai: Television actor Shoaib Ibrahim’s vlogs are usually filled with joy and positivity that fans eagerly look forward to everyday. However, his latest vlog has left fans heartbroken, as the actor shared some serious and emotional news about his wife, actress Dipika Kakar.

In a vlog titled “Need Your Prayers”, Shoaib opened up about Dipika’s health scare, revealing that she has been diagnosed with a tumour in her liver, approximately the size of a tennis ball. He shared that she would soon be hospitalised again for surgery.

Dipika Kakar has tumour in liver

Shoaib began by saying, “Dipika is not well. There is a serious stomach issue. When I was in Chandigarh, Dipika started having pain in her stomach and initially we thought it was due to acidity. When the pain did not go away, she consulted our family doctor, who also treated my father. He put her on some antibiotics and suggested some blood tests. She was on antibiotics till May 5… After my father’s birthday, she once again started experiencing pain, and the blood test showed an infection in her body”.

After a series of medical tests, the actor revealed the shocking diagnosis. “Our doctor asked us to visit again and when we met him he asked us to do a CT scan and it showed that Dipika has a tumour in the left lobe of her liver. It is bigger in size like a tennis ball. It was very shocking for us”.

Actress to undergo surgery

Dipika was immediately hospitalised for further evaluations and tests to determine if the tumour is cancerous. While she has since returned home, Shoaib confirmed that she will soon undergo surgery to remove the tumour.

He added that while most reports are not indicating cancer, they are awaiting a crucial report this week to be certain. The actor expressed how difficult this time has been for them, especially considering their young son, Ruhaan.

“This was the first thought in Dipika’s mind as well when she got the report. That’s why she started crying… Please pray for us… I want to request our haters too. You can hate us, abuse us… But at this moment, please pray for us,” Shoaib concluded emotionally.

About Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s relationship has been cherished by fans for years. After separating from her first husband Raunak Samson in 2015, Dipika met Shoaib on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka. The couple tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their first child, Ruhaan, in 2023.

As fans and well-wishers send their love and prayers, everyone is hoping for Dipika’s speedy recovery and strength for the family in this challenging time.