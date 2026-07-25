Divi’s, Aurobindo donate Rs 22.16 cr for Telangana breakfast scheme

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday, July 24, received CSR contributions worth Rs 22.18 crore from Divi’s Laboratories and Aurobindo Pharma to support the state’s breakfast scheme in government schools.

The contributions were handed over during a meeting with Divi’s Laboratories Vice President Madhubabu, Aurobindo Pharma Managing Director Nityananda Reddy, and Hare Krishna Foundation President Satyagaura Chandra Das in Hyderabad.

As part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, Divi’s Laboratories contributed Rs 12.18 crore, while Aurobindo Pharma donated Rs 10 crore. The cheques were presented to the Hare Krishna Charitable Foundation through Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Revanth lauds Hare Krishna Charitable Foundation

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the Hare Krishna Charitable Foundation has been providing quality breakfast and midday meals to students through integrated community kitchens established in several locations across the state.

Reddy said the government is exploring ways to link these centralised kitchens with local farmers so that vegetables, rice and other essential supplies are procured directly from nearby farming communities. He added that the initiative would help improve farmers’ incomes while ensuring fresh produce for school meal programmes.

The chief minister also said the government is encouraging farmers to adopt organic farming and crop diversification by providing them with high-quality seeds free of cost.

He lauded Divi’s Laboratories and Aurobindo Pharma for extending financial support to the breakfast scheme through their CSR funds, describing it as a significant contribution to the welfare of government school students.