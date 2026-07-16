Doctor found murdered in Karnataka’s Dharwad, wife detained

Dharwad: A 45-year-old anaesthesiologist was found murdered with stab injuries inside his apartment in Dharwad, while his 10-year-old son was seriously injured in the same incident. Police have detained the doctor’s wife for questioning after suspecting her involvement in the crime.

The deceased has been identified as Dr Kiran Honnannavar, an anaesthesiologist at Chirayu Hospital. The incident came to light at Ranka Stello Apartments on Karnataka University Road after relatives visited the house when repeated phone calls to the family went unanswered.

According to police, Dr Kiran’s wife, Dr Priya, an ophthalmologist, had reportedly informed relatives over the phone that her husband was resting. However, when family members reached the apartment later in the day, they found Dr Kiran lying in a pool of blood.

His 10-year-old son was also found injured and was immediately shifted to a private hospital for treatment.

Police suspect the murder may have taken place on Tuesday, July 14, night. Investigators are also probing whether the child was attacked after the murder. Preliminary findings further suggest that Dr Priya may have attempted suicide after the incident, although police are yet to confirm the circumstances.

Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashikumar visited the crime scene and said investigators are examining all aspects of the case. He noted that the apartment has a secure access system, making the involvement of outsiders unlikely.

“At present, there is no indication that outsiders entered the apartment. We are gathering evidence to ascertain what exactly happened. Dr Priya is in a state of shock and is making inconsistent statements. The exact motive behind the incident is yet to be established,” the Police Commissioner said.

Police have registered a case and are continuing their investigation.