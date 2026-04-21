Donald Trump insults Pope Leo: Which way is the US going?

The conflict between President Trump and Pope Leo XIV is unprecedented in modern history. While popes have commented on politics before, Trump’s personal insults toward Pope Leo are unusual. Although reports suggest his tone has softened, his discomfort is still clear.

Trump publicly condemned Pope Leo XIV after he criticised the actions of the US and Israel regarding Iran. Trump said, “I have a right to disagree with the Pope,” and claimed, “The Pope made a statement saying ‘Iran can have a nuclear weapon.’ I say, ‘Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.'” However, a reporter noted that Pope Leo has not made such remarks publicly, and it remains unclear why Trump attributes this position to him.

Trump also accused Pope Leo of being “weak on crime and ineffective in foreign policy,” likely in response to calls from Catholic leaders for more compassion in immigration policies. He intensified his attacks on social media, stating, “Will someone please tell Pope Leo that Iran has killed at least 42,000 innocent, unarmed protesters in the last two months?”

Also Read Trump officials ‘threatened’ the Pope to side with the US in Pentagon meeting

Pope pushes back

Pope Leo expressed that he had “no fear of the Trump administration” and would continue to speak out on God’s message, a resolve he reiterated to reporters on April 13 at the start of his Africa trip. “I will speak out against war and promote peace, dialogue, and multilateral solutions to conflicts,” he said.

Trump also criticised the conclave, arguing that Leo was “selected” by the Church to “match Trump’s presence.” Shortly after, Trump shared an AI-generated image of himself as Jesus Christ healing the sick but later deleted it, saying it was to show him “as a doctor.”

Catholic vote at stake

Catholics, as the largest swing voting group, are directly affected by this dispute, which could influence their voting decisions and shape future election outcomes. Tensions peaked during Holy Week, further underscoring their stake in the conflict.

The President’s approval rating among white Catholics dropped from 59 per cent in February 2025 to 36 per cent in January 2026, and among Hispanic Catholics, it fell from 31 per cent to 23 per cent. All the major cardinals and bishops who made statements are supporting the Pope and criticising Trump.

A history of papal dissent

Earlier popes have criticised political leaders, though this is rare. Pope St John Paul II called for solutions to conflicts in West Asia and Lebanon while addressing the United Nations on Human Rights in 1979. In 2013, Pope Francis led a peace vigil for Syria and wrote to President Putin to oppose military actions. After a chemical attack in 2017 that killed about 70 people, he expressed outrage and urged leaders to stop the violence, saying that he does not hear the prayers of those who wage war.

Pope Leo has been a strong critic of warfare in general. During his visit to Cameroon, he condemned leaders who waste billions of dollars on war, stating that the world is “being ravaged by a handful of tyrants,” and criticised those who misuse “the very name of God” for their own gain. He particularly condemned the US-Israel surprise attack against Iran on February 28, and labelled Trump’s threat to destroy Iran’s “whole civilisation” as “truly unacceptable.”

For devoted voters and religious community members, the matter is not merely political — it involves religious symbolism, which holds great importance.

Where things stand

The Washington Post reported that the war in Iran is unpopular among Americans. Democrats this week attempted to limit the President’s war powers, passing resolutions in the House and Senate along mostly partisan lines, while Republicans opposed these efforts.

On April 16, Trump told the press: “I have nothing against the Pope,” even as he reiterated his disagreement. Pope Leo XIV, for his part, posted on X that a “disciple of Christ is never on the side of those who once wielded the sword and today drop bombs,” signalling that, whatever the political temperature, his voice on the matter is far from done.