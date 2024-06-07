Don’t introduce adulterated liquor in Telangana: BRS to CM Revanth

Hyderabad: In a letter to the ruling Congress government, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Manne Krishank on Friday, June 7, asked it to refrain from granting permissions to companies that manufacture “fake” or illicit beer for “commissions”. Alleging that the one such company Som Distilleries was given permission, Krishank said that it will endang public health by introducing harmful adulterated liquor into the state.

“Som Distilleries is notorious for its involvement in producing adulterated liquor, defaulting on loans taken from government institutions, and causing significant losses to the state treasury. In this open letter, we have attached images of other state governments destroying counterfeit beer produced by this company. During KCR’s administration, public health was protected by ensuring no adulterated liquor was available,” said Krishank in his letter to state government.

According to the BRS leader, state minister Jupally Krishna Rao said that no proposals had been made to allow new liquor companies to operate in Telangana. “He warned that if anyone reported such news, a defamation suit of 100 crores would be filed against them. However, on May 27, 2024, the BRS party exposed Minister Jupally Krishna Rao’s falsehood, revealing that the government had indeed granted permissions to a company named Som Distilleries,” he said in his letter.

Krishank added that minister Jupally Krishna Rao admitted the truth, acknowledging that permissions had been given, “but irresponsibly claimed it was solely the decision of the Beverages Corporation and that he had no knowledge of it”.

It is to be seen how the state government responds to this.