DRI seizes 11.4 kg crystal meth worth over Rs 11 cr at Secunderabad station, two held

Hyderabad: The DRI on Tuesday said it has seized 11.4 kg of crystal meth worth Rs 11.4 crore at Secunderabad railway station here and arrested two women passengers.

In a major crackdown on narcotics smuggling, officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI-HZU), acting on specific intelligence, seized 11.4 kilograms of Amphetamine (crystal meth) and arrested two persons in an intelligence-led operation conducted on Monday, a release from DRI said.

This operation has dealt a significant blow to organised drug trafficking networks and prevented a large quantity of dangerous narcotics from reaching the streets and endangering lives, particularly the youth, the DRI said.

The officers intercepted two female Indian nationals at Secunderabad railway station who were travelling by train.

Upon thorough examination of the two trolley bags carried by the passengers, officers recovered 10 transparent plastic packets containing a white crystalline substance.

The narcotic substance had been meticulously concealed—wrapped in black polythene, covered with designer paper, and hidden within the folds of bedsheets placed inside the trolley bags—in an attempt to evade detection, the DRI said.

The recovered substance was tested using a field drug detection kit and tested positive for Amphetamine, commonly known as Crystal Meth, it said.

The seized contraband has an estimated illicit market value of Rs 11.4 crore and was seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Both accused persons were arrested under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985, and further investigation is underway, the DRI said.