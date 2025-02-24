Drilling machine, dart: Users drop things on their feet in new TikTok trend

A new hazardous trend has broken out online. After choking on cinnamon and consuming laundry detergent, TikTok users in the UK are now dropping heavy household appliances on their feet to gain views and go viral.

The TikTok trend #droppingthingsonmyfoot has picked up viral status with where people dropping heavy things on their feet and rating the pain on a scale of 1-10.

Currently limited to the British population, the trend is being heavily condemned by health experts and the general public alike. Podiatrists have warned that such activities may cause “a lifetime of pain and disability”, reported British news agency PA Media.

Videos of people dropping appliances including toasters, air fryers, tables, candles and stones on their feet are garnering millions of views on the app.

One such creator was quoted by the media saying he did the challenge out of “curiosity and just because it was funny.”

“I love making content like that. I just like laughing at myself,” said Luke Pilling, whose video of him jumping around his room after dropping heavy things on his foot is gaining huge traction on TikTok.

Pilling has also said the videos are gaining popularity because “people like seeing people in pain”.

Other creators who are jumping on the trend advise people against recreating it but also add that the appeal comes from being able to monetize the videos once they gain a lot of popularity.

Although particularly disturbing videos, like one in which a person dropped a drilling machine on their foot, were taken down by TikTok for violating guidelines.