Drilling machine, dart: Users drop things on their feet in new TikTok trend

Podiatrists have warned such activities may cause “a lifetime of pain and disability” speaking to British news agency PA Media.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th February 2025 9:38 pm IST
TikTok trend breaks out with users dropping things on feet
TikTok trend breaks out with users dropping things on feet

A new hazardous trend has broken out online. After choking on cinnamon and consuming laundry detergent, TikTok users in the UK are now dropping heavy household appliances on their feet to gain views and go viral.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The TikTok trend #droppingthingsonmyfoot has picked up viral status with where people dropping heavy things on their feet and rating the pain on a scale of 1-10.

Currently limited to the British population, the trend is being heavily condemned by health experts and the general public alike. Podiatrists have warned that such activities may cause “a lifetime of pain and disability”, reported British news agency PA Media.

MS Creative School

Videos of people dropping appliances including toasters, air fryers, tables, candles and stones on their feet are garnering millions of views on the app.

One such creator was quoted by the media saying he did the challenge out of “curiosity and just because it was funny.”

“I love making content like that. I just like laughing at myself,” said Luke Pilling, whose video of him jumping around his room after dropping heavy things on his foot is gaining huge traction on TikTok.

Serene Vistas
Germanten Hospital

Pilling has also said the videos are gaining popularity because “people like seeing people in pain”.

Also Read
‘I’m an idiot’: MrBeast admits losing Rs 86 crores on Beast Games show

Other creators who are jumping on the trend advise people against recreating it but also add that the appeal comes from being able to monetize the videos once they gain a lot of popularity.

Although particularly disturbing videos, like one in which a person dropped a drilling machine on their foot, were taken down by TikTok for violating guidelines.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th February 2025 9:38 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Offbeat updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button