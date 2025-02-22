‘I’m an idiot’: MrBeast admits losing Rs 86 crores on Beast Games show

Hyderabad: YouTube star MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, recently revealed that his biggest project, Beast Games, cost him a lot of money. Even though he is one of the most popular YouTubers in the world with a net worth of around Rs. 5000 crores, this project turned out to be a big financial risk.

Rs. 800 crores risk that didn’t pay off

In an interview on The Diary of a CEO podcast, MrBeast shared that he spent over Rs. 860 crores to create Beast Games, with Rs. 440 crores coming from his own savings.

The show became Prime Video’s most-watched unscripted series, but it didn’t make back the money spent. MrBeast said he lost over Rs. 86 crore and even paid Rs. 43 crore of the Rs. 86 crore prize out of his own pocket. He admitted, “I would have more money if I didn’t film it.”

The Mental Pressure of Success

MrBeast also talked about how stressful his job has become. He said the pressure of constantly creating content has affected his mental health.

“If my mental health was my top focus, I wouldn’t be this successful,” he admitted. Even though he feels tired and overwhelmed at times, he has no plans to stop making videos.

No Regrets, Only Lessons Learned

Even though Beast Games cost him millions, MrBeast has no regrets. He said the goal was to create something amazing and open new opportunities for other content creators.

“I couldn’t let the YouTube community down,” he said. His focus now is on future projects, proving that success isn’t just about money—it’s about making an impact.