Dropout rate in MP’s primary schools now zero, says CM Yadav

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday, June 18, claimed the dropout rate in the primary schools of the state has come down to zero over the last three years.

He visited the Government Sharda Girls Higher Secondary School in Indore under the “School Chalein Hum Abhiyan” launched to mark the beginning of the new academic session.

During the visit, the CM interacted with students and distributed sweets among them.

“We are fortunate that the dropout rate in primary education in the state has become zero in the last three years,” Yadav told reporters.

The CM also said that Madhya Pradesh has been among the leading states in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) in both school and higher education sectors.

Later, Yadav inspected the ongoing construction of IT Park-3, being developed in Indore at a cost of Rs 557 crore.

He said Indore was being developed as a major national hub for the information technology and services sectors through various IT parks, the Ujjain-Indore Metropolitan Region (UIMR) project and the Indore-Pithampur Economic Corridor.

These projects would provide fresh momentum to the digital economy, he added.

The CM also reviewed the ongoing work to deepen a pond at Limbodi under the state government’s ‘Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan’ and participated in ‘shramdaan’ (voluntary work).

Yadav stressed that public participation was crucial for water conservation and revival of traditional water sources.

He said society and the government must work together to conserve natural resources.