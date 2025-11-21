Drug addict held for cultivating Ganja plant at home in Telangana

Unable to buy Ganja, the accused collected seeds of the contraband from Mannanoor, Hyderabad and Amrabad mandal.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 21st November 2025 3:48 pm IST
Representational image
Hyderabad: A drug addict was arrested in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district on Thursday, November 20 for cultivating ganja plant at home.

The accused, identified as Naganoolu Madhu a resident of Palkapalli village. Following a raid on the house, the police seized 18 ganja plants weighing 5 kg from Madhu’s house.

According to Achampet police, Madhu is an electrician, working in Achampet town. He got addicted to Ganja three years ago.

Unable to buy Ganja, the accused collected seeds of the contraband from Mannanoor, Hyderabad and Amrabad mandal. The police said that the electrician was cultivating and smoking ganja for two years. He also used to sell the ganja to some acquaintances and smoked it with them.

Following the raid at his residence, the police took Madhu into custody.

