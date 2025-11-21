Telangana HC quashes paper leak case against Bandi Sanjay, KTR

Similarly, the Telangana High Court also quashed an FIR against KTR, which was registered at the Saifabad police station in 2023.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 21st November 2025 11:47 am IST
KTR and Bandi Sanjay Kumar
KTR and Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court quashed a question paper leak case against Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao(KTR) on Thursday, November 20.

In the case registered against Kumar for his alleged role in leaking the SSC Hindi question paper in Hanamkonda district in April 2023, he was named the prime accused. Kumar was sent to judicial custody and was later released on bail.

A bench of Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti observed that the allegations lacked merit and quashed the FIR. The Telangana police had then booked the Karimnagar MP uder the Indian Penal Code , IT Act and the Telangana State Public Examinantions Act.

Memory Khan Seminar

HC quashes case against KTR

Similarly, the Telangana High Court also quashed an FIR against KTR, which was registered at the Saifabad police station in 2023. The BRS working president and others held a meeting at the Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial without permission.

The meeting was held while the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was in effect ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.

