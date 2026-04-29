Drunk driving: Car rams motorcycles in Hyderabad’s Hayathnagar

Three drunk occupants in i20 crash into parked bikes; vehicles destroyed, no major injuries reported.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th April 2026 9:10 am IST
Representational image
Representational image

Hyderabad: Panic gripped commuters and residents after a speeding Hyundai i20 car, allegedly driven by intoxicated occupants, caused havoc on Injapur Road in Hayathnagar on Tuesday, April 28.

According to initial reports, three individuals inside the car were under the influence of alcohol when the vehicle sped through the busy stretch, forcing motorists and pedestrians to scramble for safety.

The car reportedly lost control and rammed into three parked motorcycles along the roadside. All three vehicles were severely damaged in the impact, with eyewitnesses describing the scene as chaotic.

Subhan Bakery

Locals said the car was moving at high speed and appeared out of control before crashing into the parked bikes. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported in the incident.

Car occupants taken into custody

Police reached the spot soon after and took all three occupants of the car into custody. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Authorities have once again urged motorists to avoid drunk driving, warning that such reckless behaviour poses a serious threat to public safety.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th April 2026 9:10 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button