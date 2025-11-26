Dubai Duty Free draw: Chennai man takes home Rs 8 cr after 15 years of trying

Another Indian, Atul Dinkar Rao, a Dubai-based expat, also won Rs 8 crore in the same draw.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th November 2025 9:20 pm IST
A group of Dubai Duty Free officials and guests stand beside the Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw machines at Dubai International Airport.
Officials conduct the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw at Dubai International Airport.

Dubai: In a remarkable stroke of luck, a 50-year-old Indian national from Chennai won a staggering one million dollars (Rs 8,92,15,900) in the latest Dubai Duty-Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire draw held on Wednesday, November 26.

The winner, Selvaraj Vijayananth, a senior engineering manager at a software firm in Chennai, struck gold with ticket number 1346, which he bought online on Thursday, November 13.

He has been a regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for more than 15 years.

“Winning has always been a dream of mine and now that it has finally come true, I am deeply grateful,” he told DDF organisers.

He becomes the 266th Indian national to win USD 1 million through the long-running draw, highlighting the strong participation of Indian expatriates and travellers.

Another Indian expat wins Rs 8 crore

Another Indian, Atul Dinkar Rao, a Dubai-based expat, also won Rs 8 crore in the Millennium Millionaire Series 522 with ticket number 2242.

Rao received his ceremonial cheque from Dubai Duty Free senior officials and said, “I feel grateful and thankful for this win. I have always had faith in the Dubai Duty Free promotion, and I believe in it even more now that this validation has come.”

Other winner in the motorbike category

In the Finest Surprise motorbike category, Jaya Devan, a 38-year-old Indian resident of Ras Al Khaimah, won a BMW S 1000 XR (Black Storm Metallic) with ticket number 0629.

Devan, who works as a storekeeper for a cigarette manufacturing company, said he was “still in disbelief but feeling lucky” after the win.

