Last chance to win Rs 242 cr as UAE Lottery ends Lucky Day edition

Telangana resident Anilkumar Bolla won a life-changing amount of more than Rs 240 crore in the UAE Lottery last month.

Representative image: A jubilant winner celebrates on stage after securing the Dirham 100 million UAE Lottery grand prize.
Representative image showing a man celebrating on stage behind a large AED 100 million UAE Lottery prize cheque with balloons and confetti in the background.

Dubai: The UAE Lottery’s Lucky Day draw will close its current edition on Saturday, November 29, giving players a final opportunity to enter for the Dirham 100 million (Rs 2,42,84,49,000) Grand Prize.

The Game LLC, which operates the lottery, confirmed that:

  • The upcoming draw marks the end of the existing format
  • A revamped edition will follow, featuring new prize tiers
  • Additional ways to win will be introduced in the next phase.

Officials said further details of the upgraded edition will be announced soon. Until then, the closing draw has triggered a surge in ticket purchases as the deadline approaches.

Key highlights since launch include:

Organisers emphasised that the November 29 draw is the last chance for participants to compete for the Dh 100 million jackpot under the current format.
The lottery will shift to a refreshed player experience following the final draw, with the operator promising an enhanced and expanded structure aimed at increasing engagement.

Tickets for the closing draw are available on The UAE Lottery’s official website.

About The UAE Lottery

The UAE Lottery is the country’s first federally licensed lottery, regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) and operated by The Game LLC. It emphasises responsible gaming and provides a regulated platform for players in the UAE.

