UAE delivery jobs to pay up to Rs 1 lakh for Himachal candidates

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation (HPSEDC) is set to organise a special recruitment drive for 300 delivery riders in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the first week of next month.

An official spokesperson on Tuesday informed that the state government has announced a new overseas employment opportunity for the youth of Himachal Pradesh.

He said that interested candidates can apply through a Google Form link.

“The recruitment is being conducted by HPSEDC, in collaboration with the Department of Labour & Employment, and a recruitment agency registered with the Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary of Dirham 2500, along with commission and tips, amounting to approximately Rs 70,000 to Rs 1,00,000,” he added.

He further said the applicants must be 10th pass, aged between 20 and 37 years, possess basic English knowledge and hold a valid driving licence for gear motorcycles.

“Candidates must not have deformities on the face or neck, and colour blindness is not acceptable. A UAE driving licence will be provided after deployment, for which a fee of Dh 5,500 has been fixed. Candidates without a valid passport will not be allowed to participate. Selected candidates will also have to pay Rs 35,400 as approved by the MEA, along with a medical fee of Rs 1,500,” said the spokesperson.

“For detailed venue and schedule, candidates may contact their local Labour & Employment office or visit the HPSEDC website,” he said.