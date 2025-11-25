UAE-India flights cancelled due to volcanic eruption in Ethiopia

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday, November 24 announced that flights between UAE and India have been cancelled due to volcanic eruption in Ethiopia.

The decisions comes after the Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia erupted on Sunday for the first time in nearly 12,000 years, sending ash plumes up to 45,000 feet drifting across the northern Arabian Sea toward western and northern India.

Some flights between the two countries were also rerouted since routes over Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana were affected due to the volcanic eruption.

According to a report by Gulf News, the Oman Environment Authority warned of potential air-quality impacts from volcanic ash, while Saudi Arabia’s NCM confirmed the eruption poses no threat to the Kingdom’s atmosphere. Passengers are advised to check with airlines before travelling and stay updated on flight schedules.

Ash cloud disrupts Delhi international flights

Earlier on Tuesday, major international flights from Delhi to destinations including Hong Kong, Dubai, Jeddah, Helsinki, Kabul, and Frankfurt faced delays and cancellations.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) advised airlines to avoid ash-affected regions, monitor engine performance, and inspect airport runways.

Some Indian airlines, including Akasa Air, Air India, KLM, IndiGo and Air India cancelled flights to the Middle East.

Air India suspended flights from Kochi to Jeddah and Dubai. IndiGo’s Cochin–Dubai flight (6E1475) and Akasa Air’s Cochin–Jeddah flight (QP550) were grounded. An IndiGo flight from Kannur to Abu Dhabi was diverted to Ahmedabad.

Akasa Air confirmed that all flights to and from Jeddah, Kuwait and Abu Dhabi scheduled for 24–25 November have been cancelled. KLM cancelled its Amsterdam–Delhi (KL 871) and return Delhi–Amsterdam (KL 872) flights.

Earlier on Tuesday, SpiceJet issued an advisory for passengers travelling to and from Dubai International Airport, warning that volcanic ash activity over parts of the Arabian Peninsula could impact flight operations.

The airline said its Flight Operations and Safety teams are closely coordinating with aviation authorities and continuously monitoring the movement of ash clouds to ensure passenger safety.

Passengers are advised to regularly check their flight status and follow updates from the airline before travelling.

The airline stressed that safety remains the top priority amid the ongoing situation caused by the recent eruption of Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano.

Gulf Airlines

Despite the volcanic eruption, flights including Dubai-based carriers Emirates and Fly Dubai said that their flights were operational.

According to both airlines, volcanic ash has not affected services, and flights continue as planned. Data from the Dubai Airports website confirmed that morning departures and arrivals to and from Ethiopia’s capital were on time.

UAE-based Etihad Airways said that all flights are operating as scheduled. The airline has also urged passengers to keep their contact information updated to receive real-time flight notifications.