Dubai Duty Free draw: Emirati, Indian take home Rs 8 crore each

An Emirati and Indian expatriate won a staggering one million dollars (Rs 8,30,94,050) each on Wednesday, March 20, in the Dubai Duty-Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire draw.

Emirati national Mohammed Al Shehi won one million dollar in Millennium Millionaire Series 454 with ticket number 2637, which he purchased online on March 10.

Joining Al Shehi as a fellow millionaire is Mohammad Jamal Ilmi, who is a Indian national based in Dubai.

Ilmi was announced as the winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 453 with ticket number 0121, which he purchased on February 27 on his way to Madrid in Spain.

Al Shehi is the 14th Emirati and Ilmi is the 226th Indian to have won one million dollars since the launch of the Millennium Millionaire Show in 1999.

Other winners

Nadeem Hassoun, a Belarusian national won a BMW 740i M Sport (Black Sapphire Metallic) car

Ayoob Ali Ahmad Albastaki, a 59-year-old Emirati national won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Opalith White) car

Sharafudheen Madambillath, an Indian national won a BMW R18 Octane (Black Storm Metallic) motorbike