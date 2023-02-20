Dundigal PS is the best in Telangana, says Union Home Ministry

Hyderabad: Dundigal Police station has been ranked as the best police station in Telangana by the Union government on Monday.

The Ministry of Home affairs (MHA) regularly conducts annual ranking of Police Stations across the country. In the 2022 annual rankings, the Dundigal Police Station stood as the best Police Station in Telangana.

The annual ranking fingers for India will be shortly released, said a press release on Monday.

“This certificate of excellence by MHA would be an inspiration for other Police stations,” said Telangana State Director general of police, Anjani Kumar.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner ,Stephen Raveendra appreciated Dundigal police station constables, Dundigal Inspector Ramana Reddy, Medchal ACP Venkat Reddy, and DCP Sundeep and added, “this award is not possible without the contribution of the Constables.”