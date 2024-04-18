DXB Terminal 1 entry limited to passengers with confirmed departures

Dubai International Airport (DXB) has advised passengers to visit Terminal 1 only after receiving confirmation from their airline regarding their flight departure.
“Fue to crowding, access to Terminal 1 is now strictly limited to passengers with confirmed departures. No rebooking facilities are available at the terminal, and guests are urged to contact their relevant airline for the latest flight information,” DXB said in a statement.
“We are working to restore operations as swiftly as possible amidst these challenging circumstances.”
DXB authorities are working diligently to restore normal operations amid ongoing delays or cancellations due to severe weather conditions.
UAE’s NCM says cloud seeding did not take place amid heavy rains
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said that no cloud-seeding missions were conducted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that caused torrential rains that disrupted life across the country.
““No pilots were dispatched for seeding operations in this period,” Dr Habib Ahmed, a senior meteorologist at the NCM told Khaleej Times.
This comes after many people on social media speculated that the country’s cloud seeding program was responsible for the rains.