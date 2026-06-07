Dy CM Bhatti inspects Integrated Residential School in Khammam

The Young India Integrated Residential Schools programme was initiated by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on October 11, 2024.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 7th June 2026 6:26 pm IST
Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu inspects the construction of Young India Integrated Residential School in Lakshmipuram, Madhira Assembly Consistency
Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu inspects the construction of Young India Integrated Residential School in Lakshmipuram, Madhira Assembly Consistency

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday, June 7, described the Young India Integrated Residential Schools being constructed across the state as not merely buildings, but as “temples of vision” that will shape a brighter future for coming generations.

Inspecting the construction works at Lakshmipuram in his own Assembly constituency of Madhira, he visited the junior hostel, academic and administrative blocks and sought work updates.

He asked officials to pay special attention to mechanical, science, mathematics, and computer laboratory buildings, calling them crucial platforms for students’ futures.

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The deputy chief minister said that there must be no compromise on quality, and all works must be completed within the stipulated timeframe.

The Young India Integrated Residential Schools programme was initiated by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on October 11, 2024. The government proposes to establish 105 integrated residential schools across the state at an estimated cost of Rs 21,000 crore.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 7th June 2026 6:26 pm IST

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