EAGLE force busts drug smuggling bid, seizes 500 kg ganja

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown on narcotics trafficking, the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) Force successfully conducted a high-risk inter-state operation in Odisha, resulting in the seizure of 500 kilograms of ganja believed to be destined for Telangana.

According to officials, the EAGLE Force has been maintaining surveillance in source areas known for supplying ganja to Telangana. Acting on credible intelligence, a patrolling team led by Sub-Inspector K. Ravi Prasad tracked a Bolero vehicle suspected of transporting the contraband from Balimela to Jeypore during the intervening night of June 17 and 18.

The team reportedly pursued the vehicle for nearly 80 kilometres through challenging terrain. Following a daring chase, the vehicle was intercepted in a dense forest area. However, taking advantage of the hilly terrain and poor visibility, the driver managed to escape.

During the search of the vehicle, the police recovered 115 packets of ganja weighing approximately 500 kilograms. The seizure included 90 packets weighing 5 kilograms each and 25 packets weighing 2 kilograms each.

The seized contraband and the vehicle were handed over to the Koraput District Police in Odisha in the early hours of Thursday for registration of a case and further investigation under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Officials said the vehicle is registered in the name of Amir Ali Khan, a resident of Gandhi Nagar, Nuasahi, in Nabarangapur district of Odisha.

Police sources noted that the operation involved considerable risk due to the difficult terrain and darkness. The EAGLE Force team received appreciation from the Odisha Police for the successful operation.

This is the second major interstate operation carried out by the EAGLE Force in recent years. In 2024, the force tracked ganja smugglers up to Ranchi and seized another 500 kilograms of the contraband. The case was later handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for further investigation.