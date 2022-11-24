ED attaches assets worth Rs 31cr in money laundering case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said it has attached various immovable properties (plots) of a firm Shinecity Infraprojects Pvt. Ltd. in connection with a money laundering case.

The value of the plots that have been attached is about Rs 31.24 crore.

A residential plot in the name of Amitabh Kumar Srivastava in Lucknow, to the tune of Rs 23.70 lakh, has also been attached.

“Shinecity Infraprojects Pvt. Ltd., Shinecity Proxima Developers Pvt. Ltd., Shinecity Shapers Pvt Ltd., Shinecity Construction Pvt. Ltd. in Sultanpur, Jhansi, Pratapgarh, Pindra (Varanasi), Bara (Allahabad) and Bakshi Ka Talaab (Lucknow) are the plots which have been attached,” an ED official said.

Also Read Telangana min Malla Reddy booked for obstructing IT officials

The ED has initiated PMLA investigation on the basis of various FIRs and complaints, registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police against Shine City Infra Project Pvt. Ltd, Rashid Naseem, Asif Naeem, Amitabh Kumar Srivastava and others, for cheating the public at large by luring them to invest in various lucrative schemes floated by the company and defrauding them of their invested amount.

The quantum of proceeds of crime at this stage of investigation is about Rs 80.78 crore.

The ED had already attached various immovable properties in the name of Shinecity Group companies at Lucknow and Varanasi.

The quantum of total attachment so far in the case is about Rs 49 crore.