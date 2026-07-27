Education most powerful foundation for society, nation: Dr Ahsan

Bhopal: Education is the most powerful foundation for the development of society and the nation, said Dr. Mohammad Ahsan, Regional Director, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Bhopal.

Dr. Mohammad Ahsan was speaking as the chief guest at the Taqseem-e-Inamaat programme organised by the Society for Education, Welfare and Culture (SEWC), at Mohania Hall in Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday, July 26. He urged the students to imbibe moral values ​​along with knowledge. He also shed light on the opportunities for students after clearing 10th and 12th Std.examinations.

M.S. Khan (retired IAS) presided over the event. While blessing the students, he said that education is the only means that can bring respect and success to every human being at every time and place. “You people deserve congratulations for focusing on education,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, the guest of honour, Prof. Dr. Mohammad Nauman Khan (retired, NCERT, New Delhi), said that honouring talent serves as an inspiration to other students and that such events create a positive environment for education. He congratulated the successful students and their parents and stressed the need for parents and society leaders to pay special attention to the education of boys as well as girls. He said that for the development of the country and society, both boys and girls must be educated.

Expressing her views, Yasmeen Alim, another guest of honour, told parents that just as awareness about the education and future of daughters has increased, it is equally important to focus on personality development, values, and the education of sons as well. She said that for the strength of family and society, both should receive equal opportunities and guidance.

Meritorious Muslim students who excelled in the 5th, 8th, 10th, and 12th grade board examinations were honoured and encouraged on the occasion. A large number of students, parents, academicians, and social workers attended the event.

The programme began with a recitation of the Holy Qu’ran by Qari Ehtesham Nadvi. Afzal Shaoor and Fardah Zameer presented Naat-e-Paak, providing a spiritual atmosphere to the event.

Need to motivate students

Earlier in his welcome address, Society President Mohammad Nazir Qureshi described the need for education and the society’s role in motivating students. While shedding light on the aims and objects of the society, he said that in the Muslim community, there is a tendency towards a lack of attention towards education. Therefore, it is our responsibility to work together to attract our children towards education, and this is also the aim of their organisation, he pointed out.

Adv. Nasir Khan highlighted the importance of education, saying that an educated society is the hallmark of a developed nation. He emphasised the need to promote education, especially for girls, and provide every child with opportunities to advance.

Many dignitaries, including Mohammad Iqbal (Retired Chief Manager, State Bank of India), Imran Siddiqui (Retired DGM SBI), Badr Wasti, Rushda Jameel, Zubair Akhtar, Ashfaquddin, Mohammad Mahir, senior journalist Mohammad Yusuf, Arif Ansari, and Mohammad Tahir, were present in the programme.

Meritorious students were presented with certificates and mementoes at the ceremony. Finally, the Society’s Secretary, Dr. Maqsood Raza Khan, while proposing a vote of thanks, expressed gratitude to all guests and attendees. Society President Mohammad Nazir Qureshi expressed his commitment to continue organising such programmes in the future for educational and social uplift.