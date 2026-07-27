Telangana launches Family Register Certificate, valid for SIR

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has introduced the Telangana Family Register for the issuance of a Family Register Certificate, citing the growing problems faced by citizens in producing an authentic and reliable record of their family composition.

In an order dated July 25, the government said the Telangana Family Register will be maintained in electronic form. The data population of the Register will be effected by electronically fetching the particulars from the Ration Card database.

What data it will hold

The register should contain Family Register Identification Number, the same as the Ration Card number of the family, name of the head of the family, name of each member of the family, relationship of each member to the family head, age, date of birth, gender, and Aadhaar number of each member, and present address of the family.

The order clarified that the certificate and the register will be a record of the composition of the family and not be construed as a determination of legal heirship. It also does not confer any right to claim benefits under government schemes.

Application through MeeSeva

According to the order, any citizen can apply for a copy of the Family Register of their family through the MeeSeva Centre or via its online portal. Only an adult member of the family, whose particulars are included in the Register, will be eligible to apply for its copy.

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Owaisi welcomes move

All India Majlis-e-Ittahadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi welcomed the move, saying he had made a representation for its approval along with Congress minister Faheem Qureshi.

“In a welcome move, the Government of Telangana has decided to issue Family Register Certificate through the MeeSeva platform (Rs 62 as service charge),” he wrote on X.

Highlighting its importance as one of the documents acceptable under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Owaisi said it will be highly beneficial to the poor and undocumented people.

“The certificate is one of the 12 acceptable documents under the Special Intensive Revision. It will benefit many poor & undocumented people if they receive notice. I hope this facility is used by the people. I thank the state government for its timely decision,” he said.