Egypt, Arab League condemn Israeli military raids on northern West Bank

The Arab Republic of Egypt has strongly condemned the Israeli military incursions into the northern West Bank which is currently under Israeli occupation, according to Egypt Today reports.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Egyptian ministry of foreign affairs and immigration condemned the recent Israeli military operations in northern West Bank cities including Jenin, Tulkarm, and Tubas which resulted in the deaths and injuries of numerous Palestinian civilians.

The ministry characterized these actions as “deliberate escalation” and a systematic violation of international law, and the four Geneva Conventions, which are designed to protect the rights of people under occupation, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The ministry urged for a unified international response to protect the Palestinian people and end the targeting of unarmed civilians, the imposition of restrictions, and the seizure of private property.

It also criticised Israel’s insistence on escalating tensions and expanding the scope of confrontations within Palestinian territories.

Secretary general of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit also condemned Israel’s military operation in Palestinian-occupied territories.

In a statement issued, Aboul Gheit said that Israel’s incursions, violent attacks, and killings in northern West Bank cities, as well as the destruction of infrastructure and the siege of hospitals, are part of a troubling trend to subjugate the Palestinian people, reported by WAM.

He added that this trend cannot be separated from the dangerous and unacceptable statements, about the Al-Aqsa Mosque, made by extremist ministers in the Israeli government

The secretary-general of the Arab League accused Israel of conducting a war of extermination against Palestinians, asserting that the military operations in the West Bank are unrelated to the October 7 attacks.

He emphasised that the objective is to render life unbearable for Palestinians in both the West Bank and Gaza Strip, employing ongoing violence as a means of intimidation and advancing plans for displacement and the eradication of their cause.

These statements come amid continued Israeli assaults on the Gaza Strip and the violation of Islamic and Christian holy sites in East Jerusalem. These statements also warned of the severe risks associated with ongoing Israeli operations, particularly the deliberate targeting of more Palestinian civilians.