Escalating violence: What is Israel doing to Palestinians in Tulkarem?

In recent weeks, the situation of Palestinians in Tulkarem city has taken a worse turn as Israeli military raids have become nearly daily occurrences, intensifying the already dire conditions for residents.

The city, located in the occupied West Bank, and the refugee camp situated there have become frequent targets by the Israeli occupational forces who justify their actions claiming that these operations are necessary to counter “terrorism”.

However, residents and local activists note that such actions are performed as a part of a broader Israeli strategy to intimidate and collectively punish the Palestinian population.

Israeli aggression in Tulkarem

On August 22, the Israeli military’s ground invasion of the Tulkarem refugee camp resulted in the deaths of three Palestinians.

According to Al Jazeera reports, during the operations, Israeli soldiers used bulldozers to knock down the homes and essential facilities of the Palestinians.

Moreover, the soldiers stopped local aid workers from extinguishing fires set during the raids. This aggressive approach has raised concerns about the humanitarian impact on a community grappling with high population density and limited resources.

The Israeli military’s aggression in war-torn Gaza and other occupied territories is often justified as necessary to combat armed resistance, particularly from groups like Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

However, residents of Tulkarem view these raids as an attempt to displace them and seize control of their fertile agricultural land, which is vital for their livelihoods.

The establishment of illegal Israeli settlements in the area has further exacerbated the situation, forcing local farmers to rely on expensive water sources due to the appropriation of land and water resources by settlers.

Israeli’s aggression tactics

The Israeli military has used several tactics, including sending soldiers disguised as Palestinians to gather intelligence before conducting raids in the city, activists report.

Drones are being used more frequently to spy on and hit residents. This strategy not only aims to deter armed resistance but also seeks to instill fear among the civilian population.

In Tulkarem, many Palestinians claim that the issue is not only about military incursions but an occupation system that wants to erase them and their rights.

Watch Israeli authorities demolish homes and institutions in Tulkarem

Burası Gazze değil, işgal altındaki Batı Şeria'da bulunan Tulkarem kampı. Filistinlilerin evlerini, yollarını ve altyapılarını yok eden bu buldozerler Bakü-Tiflis-Ceyhan Boru Hattı üzerinden Yahudi devletine gönderilen petrolle çalışıyor. pic.twitter.com/UCOrRIbYfK — Halid Abdurrahman (@halidabdurrhman) August 22, 2024

Hamas targeted IDF D9 bulldoze in Tulkarem

⚡ BREAKING Flames rising after Hamas targeted IDF D9 bulldozer with locally made highly-explosive device, in Tulkarem. pic.twitter.com/fNdjmyr4Uu — Atseez Abbasi (@AtseezA) August 21, 2024

Palestinian man stands between IDF vehicles that are leaving Tulkarem