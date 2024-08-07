Eid 2025: Salman Khan Vs Vijay Deverakonda clash on cards

Mumbai: The Indian film industry has long been a battleground for box office supremacy, with fans eagerly awaiting the release of movies featuring their favorite stars. Over the years, we’ve seen several high-stakes clashes, where the anticipation and competition between two big releases have kept fans on the edge of their seats.

One such notable clash was between Shah Rukh Khan’s “Dunki” and Prabhas’ “Salaar,” which created waves not only on social media platforms like Twitter and YouTube but also at the ground and industry levels. While “Dunki” performed better in the Hindi markets, “Salaar” achieved higher global collections, showcasing the intense competition between the two films.

As we look ahead, another significant South vs North clash is set to shake the Indian film industry in 2025.

Vijay Devarakonda’s much-anticipated film, VD12, is slated for release on March 28, 2025. With 60 percent of the filming already completed and music composed by the renowned Anirudh Ravichander, the excitement surrounding this film is palpable. Fans are eagerly awaiting the title announcement, expected later this month.

However, VD12’s release date positions it in direct competition with Salman Khan’s Eid release, “Sikandar,” scheduled for March 30, 2025. Directed by the acclaimed Murugadoss, “Sikandar” represents a crucial opportunity for Salman Khan, who has not delivered a hit film in the past eight years, to revive his career. Traditionally, Salman’s Eid releases enjoy a free run at the box office, with minimal competition, allowing his films a better chance to succeed.

The upcoming clash between Vijay Devarakonda’s VD12 and Salman Khan’s Sikandar is expected to be fierce. Given the simultaneous release dates, the competition will be particularly intense on social media, where passionate fans of both actors are likely to engage in heated exchanges, defending their favorite stars and predicting box office outcomes.