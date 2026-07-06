Eight-year-old girl raped by two minors in UP’s Shamli

Both the accused have been taken into police custody, the officer said, adding that the girl has been sent for a medical examination.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:
Minor girl raped by cousin attempts suicide and dies while undergoing treatment on Wednesday, March 4.
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Shamli: An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two minor boys here, police said on Monday, July 6.

According to the complaint lodged by the girl’s family, she was playing near her house when the two boys approached her on Sunday.

They allegedly lured her with chips to a nearby secluded spot and raped her, police said.

Subhan Bakery

Circle Officer Jitendra Singh said a case has been registered against the two minor boys under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Both the accused have been taken into police custody, the officer said, adding that the girl has been sent for a medical examination.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

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