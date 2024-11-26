Eknath Shinde resigns, asked to act as caretaker chief minister

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday morning met Governor C P Radhakrishnan and tendered his resignation following the results of the assembly elections.

The governor asked Shinde to act as a caretaker chief minister till a new CM is sworn in.

Shinde visited the Raj Bhavan along with deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

The term of the Maharashtra assembly ends on November 26.

Despite the Mahayuti alliance of the BJP, Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar’s NCP securing a massive victory, winning 230 seats in the 288-member assembly, consensus has eluded the ruling combine’s leaders so far on who should be the next CM.