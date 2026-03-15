Bengal elections in two phases, Assam, Kerala, TN, Puducherry in one: ECI

All three states including Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the union territory of Puducherry will conduct polls in one phase while West Bengal will conduct its polls in two phases.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th March 2026 4:38 pm IST|   Updated: 15th March 2026 4:43 pm IST
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar speaking at a roundtable with State Election Commissioners.
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar

The Election Commission of India on Sunday, March 15, announced the poll dates for Assembly elections in four states and one union territory.

All three states including Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the union territory of Puducherry will conduct polls in one phase while West Bengal will conduct its polls in two phases.

Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will go to polls on April 9, while Tamil Nadu will go to polls on April 23. Phase one of Bengal polls with 152 constituencies will also go to polls on April 23 and Phase 2 of polls with 142 constituencies will be conducted on April 29.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

Counting for all will be conducted on May 4.

By-elections in Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland and Tripura will be held on April 9 and on April 23 in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th March 2026 4:38 pm IST|   Updated: 15th March 2026 4:43 pm IST

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