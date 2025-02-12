Elvish Yadav buys Rs 4 crore G-wagon; see his full car collection

Mumbai: YouTuber and reality TV star Elvish Yadav, known for his extravagant lifestyle, is once again making headlines with his latest purchase. The influencer has added the newly launched Mercedes-Benz G580 EQ, worth a whopping Rs 4 crore, to his already impressive car collection.

A video of Elvish taking delivery of his brand-new electric G-Wagon has surfaced online, where he is seen celebrating the moment with his family, friends, and fellow influencers.

This marks his second G-Wagon, as he already owns a black Mercedes G-Wagon worth Rs 3.07 crore, which he proudly flaunted last year.

Elvish Yadav’s Car Collection

Elvish Yadav’s luxury car collection is nothing short of spectacular. Here’s a glimpse of the swanky four-wheelers he owns:

Porsche 718 Boxster

Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

Hyundai Verna

Toyota Fortuner Legender

Audi A6

Mercedes G-Wagon

Mercedes-Benz G580 EQ

On the professional front, Elvish is currently entertaining fans with his humor and charm on the reality show Laughter Chefs: Unlimited Entertainment Season 2.